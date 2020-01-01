Getting started on New Year’s resolutions

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -January is here, and that means the goals you’ve been saving until the New Year are now officially on your to-do list. Do you need some help putting your resolution into practice? Maybe you still haven’t picked one. Our Morning Break team has collected several local experts to help guide you through some of the most popular choices.
New Year's Resolution: Cook More
Chef Darin Sehnert demonstrates proper knife work and provides some other tips for beginning home cooks.
New Year's Resolution: Read More
Melissa Taylor, general manager of E. Shaver, Bookseller, provides a sneak peek of the books trending at the Savannah bookstore.
New Year's Resolution: Manage My Money Better
Julia Butler, Chief Retirement and Planning Officer with the Fiduciary Group, explains her secret to financial wellness. She also walks viewers through how to create a budget, and shares some free tools to keep your spending in line with your goals.
