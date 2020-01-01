Last call held at Kevin Barry’s Irish Pub

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - After nearly 40 years of being open, this New Year’s Eve will be the last one for River Street’s Kevin Barry’s Irish Pub.
A staple... Legendary... Home...
These are just a few of the words Kevin Barry’s long time customers had to say about the pub.
After nearly 40 years on River Street, the bar announced earlier this month they’d be closing their doors permanently after New Year’s Eve.
However, the bar had a full house on New Year’s Eve. Filled with people who wanted to celebrate the upcoming year and the bar’s last hoorah. Some came from hours away just to be there for their last night.
“When we heard Kevin Barry’s was closing down, we were absolutely devastated, we drove all the way down from Blairsville, Georgia specifically to be here tonight," said Georgia Jestings. "We’re driving back in the morning. I’ve been coming here for years. Every time we come to Savannah, we come to Kevin Barry’s so we’re gonna miss this place.”
Known for their traditional Irish food, live music and armed forces museum, Kevin Barry’s had a little something for everyone.
“This is the best bar in Savannah, I love this place, I wish it could go on for longer,” said Duncan Gorman.
As this chapter closes for owner Victor Powers, he’s happy that he’ll always have the memories and the support of the Savannah community.
“We had good times, bad times, sad times, happy times, we were always together, this was a community here,” said Powers.
