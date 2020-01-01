Latest Georgia news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 p.m. EST

BODY IN WELL
Man accused of murder after body found in Alabama well
BEAULAH, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama man is in custody charged in the death of a 72-year-old man whose body was found in a well. The victim was identified as James Edmund Clarke, of Valley. News outlets report sheriff's investigators charged 58-year-old Hubert Sprayberry, also of Valley, with murder in Clarke's death. Investigators say Clarke and Sprayberry were acquaintances. Authorities say an examination at the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences showed Clarke died from being stabbed and shot, before his body was dumped in the well. The death was ruled a homicide. Clarke had not been seen for three weeks before he was reported missing on Dec. 19.
NEW YEAR'S EVE SHOOTING
Sheriff: Georgia man shot behind hotel on New Year’s Eve
MACON, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia man shot several times on New Year's Eve is listed in critical but stable condition. The Bibb County Sheriff's Office says 29-year-old Terrance Threatt Sr., of Macon, was shot about 8 p.m. Tuesday behing a hotel in Macon. Officials are investigating what led to the aggravated assault. No arrests have been made.
TAKE A HIKE
Looking to start 2020 off on the right foot? Take a hike
ATLANTA (AP) — If you're eyeing a new you in 2020, state officials encourage you to kick off the new decade with a hike at one of Georgia's 48 state parks. On New Year's Day, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports there are several “first day hikes”and other activities scheduled at many of the state parks and historic sites across Georgia. The events in Georgia are part of a larger nationwide effort led by America's State Parks alliance to get people out into nature for guided hikes and activities on Jan. 1. For more information: visit www.gastateparks.org.
GOLDEN EAGLES-EASTERN US
About 5,000 golden eagles winter in eastern U.S.
Golden eagles are back from Canada, spending the winter in the eastern U.S. Researcher Trish Miller says that when she and her husband began studying golden eagles east of the Mississippi River, scientists had not realized how many there were — particularly in Alabama. The Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources says four tagged birds are back in Alabama wintering grounds and a fifth is on the way. Scientists keep tabs on golden eagles in two ways: fitting them with cellular tracking tags and setting out bait monitored with motion-sensitive game cameras.
STATE HOUSE-APPOINTMENTS
New chairman announced for Georgia House Rules Committee
ATLANTA (AP) — A Republican from Columbus has been named chairman of the powerful Georgia House Rules Committee. The appointment of Rep. Richard Smith was announced Tuesday by House Speaker David Ralston. The committee was previously headed by Republican Rep. Jay Powell, who died suddenly after collapsing at a lawmaker retreat in November. The Rules Committee controls what bills reach the state House floor for a vote. Smith was first elected to the Georgia House in 2004 and has recently served as the chairman of the House Insurance Committee. Ralston also announced that Rep. Eddie Lumsden, a Republican from Armuchee, is replacing Smith in that role.
PEACH DROP DISPLAY
No Peach Drop for 2020 but fans can see the peach on display
ATLANTA (AP) — Although there will be no Peach Drop in downtown Atlanta for the first time in decades, fans can still see the famous peach on display through the end of January. Fulton County Commission Chairman Robb Pitts voiced his disappointment about the cancelled Peach Drop but came up with an alternative plan: displaying the peach in the atrium of the Fulton County Government Center. Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms said in November that the city would ring in 2020 without the Peach Drop, breaking a 30-year tradition. Pitts says the city is looking for an alternative location downtown and there will definitely be a Peach Drop next year.
ATLANTA POLICE LAWSUIT
US court rules suit against Atlanta police can move to trial
ATLANTA (AP) — A federal court has ruled that a lawsuit filed by a man who accused Atlanta police of slamming him to the ground and unlawfully arresting him can proceed to trial. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported Sunday that a three-judge panel unanimously rejected the city of Atlanta's request to dismiss the lawsuit filed by Corey Toole. Toole argues he was participating in a protest following a grand jury's decision not to indict the officer accused of shooting and killing a black teenager in Ferguson, Missouri. Toole says he was targeted by officers for filming after they ordered protesters to clear the street. He contends he was on the sidewalk. Attorneys for the city didn't comment.
JUDGE DROWNS-HOT TUB
Coroner: Ex-Florida judge drowns in hot tub at Georgia home
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — A coroner says a former Florida circuit judge accidentally drowned in a hot tub at her vacation home in north Georgia. Fannin County, Georgia, coroner Becky Callihan tells the Tampa Bay Times a neighbor found 60-year-old Tracy Sheehan face down in the hot tub on Christmas morning. She had grown concerned after hearing the judge's dog barking. Investigators believe Sheehan fell, hit her head and then drowned. Sheehan served as a judge in Hillsborough County, Florida, until 2017. She had worked as a family law mediator in Tampa since her retirement.