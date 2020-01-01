Latest North Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 p.m. EST

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Police in North Carolina are urging owners of short-term rentals to register their properties so police can more quickly shut down parties that get out of hand. The Charlotte Observer reported Wednesday that registrations will help police know who owns a property when they respond to a 911 call. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said at a recent news conference that there have been “a number” of incidents where an AirBnB looks like “a nightclub in a condo or an apartment or even a residence.” The department has compiled a list of 50 short-term rental properties where officers have responded to 911 calls. But police say there are likely more.