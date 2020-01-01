Latest South Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 p.m. EST

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — New laws that take effect on New Year's Day include measures that affect South Carolina boat owners and electric cooperatives supplying power to more than 1.5 million residents. Gov. Henry McMaster signed more than 100 bills into law over the past year. Most went into effect in 2019. The State reports new state oversight rules to better regulate electric cooperatives are effective Wednesday. One measure gives more authority to the state's Office of Regulatory Staff to audit the co-ops. In addition, another measure changes how boat owners keep their vessels legal. The state on Wednesday begins a three-year phase-in of new regulations that will require boat owners to register boats annually instead of every three years.