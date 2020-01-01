Liberty Humane Shelter asks for donations to fix building

LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Liberty Humane Shelter is entering the new year with extensive damage to their building.
Sandra Frye, the director, said the roof was damaged after Hurricane Dorian, and got worse after the recent heavy rainfall.
The shelter put a blue tarp over the damage as a quick-fix.
For several months, the shelter employees and almost 70 animals have been dealing with a leaky ceiling, cold building and other issues.
“We have no hot water,” said Frye. “Our washing machine doesn’t work.”
The shelter is now turning to the community for help.
The director said they’re accepting monetary or material donations to get the building fixed. A company has already agreed to take care of the labor cost.
Frye said the damage will continue to impact the shelter’s services without help.
“I am frustrated a lot and upset a lot about what we can do and what we could do if we had more donations and more resources to come our way," she said.
The shelter set up a PayPal to raise funds.
