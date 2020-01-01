Man struck by vehicle while walking on GA Spur 25, Walker Road in Glynn Co.

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - One person was killed after getting hit by a car at the intersection of GA Spur 25 and Walker Road in Glynn County.
The incident involved a marked Glynn County Police vehicle.
According to Georgia Department of Public Safety (DPS), the investigation determined that 24-year-old Nathaniel Bosley had been traveling with his girlfriend. The two began arguing and Bosley exited the vehicle and began to walk in the roadway.
DPS states that the officer driving the police vehicle attempted to avoid the pedestrian, Bosley, but was unable to and hit him with the front of the vehicle.
Bosley died as a result of his injuries.
According to DPS, the driver was not at fault in the incident.
