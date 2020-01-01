Memorial Health hosts Noon Year’s Eve Party

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Most celebrate the new year at midnight, but for some, that’s past their bedtime. Children at the Dwaine and Cynthia Willett Children’s Hospital of Savannah got a party of their own Tuesday to avoid any complications. It was a Noon Year’s Eve celebration complete with glasses, hats, noisemakers, even a countdown to noon.
For kids like Andrew Brown this day was special. He was given a chance to not focus on being in the hospital or his Leukemia, but rather the new year ahead.
"It’s just really fun,” said Baker. “It’s just to get out and something to do. It’s just a once a year celebration.”
The food service team made a special meal for the Noon Year’s Eve party, complete with a sparkling juice toast. They say it was a no brainer to give the kids something special.
“We make them feel important,” said Claude Etienne, Retail Manager. “We make them feel like they are a part of the family you know like they are going somewhere and they mean a lot to us so we have to show them by our actions.”
On top of painting llamas, and drawing with family kids could also make wishes for 2020. As he celebrated, Andrew had just a few requests for the new year.
“I really hope that I will get back on the road and just keep on going,” said Andrew Baker. “I’m pretty sure I will.”
Now that their celebrations are complete, they are wishing you a Happy New Year.
