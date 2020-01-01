New Year’s Eve cleanup falls on City of Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -People rang in the new year all over the Coastal Empire. Downtown Savannah, the City Market area, and River Street were packed through the night.
Trash left over from New Year’s revelers littered the streets of historic Savannah, but City of Savannah workers are working to get the area back in pristine condition.
The city told WTOC on Tuesday that the Waterfront Association would be in charge of cleaning the mess left behind since it was their event. Now, the city is shouldering the cleanup as the association did not rent any of the space used.
“When you plan an event and you rent the plaza you’re obviously responsible for the security, lighting, sound, and clean up," said Julie Musselman with Hostess City Celebrations. "So since we’re not on the plaza this weekend or this holiday, the city will continue their regularly scheduled clean up.”
Sanitation crews are still out on city streets Wednesday morning, doing their best to clean Savannah’s streets.
