Person displaced after house fire in Georgetown

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - One person is displaced following a house fire Wednesday afternoon in Georgetown.
It happened around 2:30 on Junco Way.
Chatham Fire firefighters said someone was walking in the neighborhood and noticed there was smoke coming from out of the house. That's when they called 911.
Firefighters say no one appeared to be home at the time, but they did rescue a dog.
Firefighters believe the fire started in a chair. The cause is under investigation.
