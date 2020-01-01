Pre-game questions focus off-field ahead of Sugar Bowl

“I haven’t had those aspirations," Smart said. " I coached in the NFL. I’ve been there. I think it’s a wonderful league. But the passion I have for college football is the fact that you get to have a deeper relationship with these players. you grow to know these young men. You go in their homes. You promise their parents they’re going to get their education. You get to watch them walk across the stage graduating. I get satisfaction out of having those relationships and having those kids come back. I think it’s tougher in the NFL.”