River St. packed as Savannah says goodbye to 2019

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Places all throughout downtown were packed with celebrating the new year.
Many say they’re celebrating it for the first time here and that they’re excited for a new year and a new start.
“We’re about to go into 2020. I mean can you imagine 2020,” said Sharon Butts, co-founder of Unity in the Community.
Savannah’s River Street packed with people celebrating the start of another decade. For some, it is their first time ringing in the year in Savannah. And when the clock strikes midnight, some say it’s a new year and a new start.
“I just graduated college, so starting a new chapter in my life, a new decade, so I’m really excited,” said Marlene Bond.
Some of the celebrations include fireworks at midnight at the waterfront and the New Year’s Eve river party.
