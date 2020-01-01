Sunny start to 2020

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It is a chilly start to 2020 with many of us down in the upper 30s to lower 40s this morning! It’s warmer on the coast with lows in the mid 40s. The wind is light but could make it feel a couple degrees cooler at times. If you must be on the roads, at least the weather isn't an issue. Grab your sunglasses, we'll have clear skies all day with highs in the lower 60s and a northwesterly breeze of 5 to 10 miles per hour. Wednesday evening will be clear and cool as temperatures drop back into the upper 40s briefly after sunset.
Tybee Tides: 0.9' 5:57AM | 6.0' 12:26PM | 0.9' 6:36PM
If you are spending the first day of the new year on the water, expect a westerly breeze of 10 to 15 knots along with seas around one to two feet.
Thursday will be slightly warmer with highs in the mid to upper 60s. There will be a few more clouds and the wind becomes southerly. Our next cold front arrives on Friday, which is also our next chance of rain. The rain could slow down our afternoon/evening commute. Rain is likely during the evening.
Ahead of the front, temperatures reach the mid to upper 70s, but cooler air returns for this coming weekend. We'll be dry Saturday and Sunday with highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s on Saturday and mid to upper 50s on Sunday.
- Meteorologist Andrew Gorton
