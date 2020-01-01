Sunny start to 2020

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It is a chilly start to 2020 with many of us down in the upper 30s to lower 40s this morning! It’s warmer on the coast with lows in the mid 40s. The wind is light but could make it feel a couple degrees cooler at times. If you must be on the roads, at least the weather isn't an issue. Grab your sunglasses, we'll have clear skies all day with highs in the lower 60s and a northwesterly breeze of 5 to 10 miles per hour. Wednesday evening will be clear and cool as temperatures drop back into the upper 40s briefly after sunset.