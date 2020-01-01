Thousands take the plunge on Tybee to celebrate a new decade

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - While some are easing into the new year, others are diving deep into 2020. Thousands took to Tybee Island for their annual polar plunge.
After a ten second countdown people dressed in costumes, swimsuits and more ran into the ocean hoping to make a splash into the new year. Some were more dedicated than others at this year’s Tybee Island Polar Plunge.
“It’s cleansing,” joked Melissa Turner, executive director of the Tybee Post Theater. “It’s a great way to start the new year.”
“It’s so fun,” said Janie McMillan, a first time plunger. “It’s such a huge turnout of people even just to watch I was surprised.”
More than 1,200 people signed up to take the plunge, but a thousand more came to watch. For those willing to enter the nearly 60 degree water there was a purpose. Take Nicholas Corley for example. He did it to honor his step dad who passed away this year. He always plunged as a Viking so now Nicolas will take on the chilly challenge like he would have.
“I mean just in our intermediate family it means a lot because this is something that he really looked forward to every year,” said Nicolas Corley. “So to be able to carry on the tradition for him it’s something to be proud of.”
He said it took some liquid courage to help get him into the ocean, but others had a different strategy.
"The original strategy was just to go up to my calves and splash and make it look like I was doing a lot more, but then I just kind of got peer pressured in,” explained Jennifer Sims, a first time plunger.
“And we weren't going to let her do that,” added her husband Mark Sims.
On Tuesday the Coast Health District issued a water advisory for three beaches on Tybee Island because of enterococcus. Organizers decided to let participants choose how to respond to the news, but say the warning may have given some a chance to stay warm this year.
“Some people may use it as a very good excuse to stay out of the water and out of the cold and just watch,” said Turner.
Others had no plans of entering the chilly water in the first place.
“We’re just here for the contest,” said Chris Cook, who was dressed as Prince for the team “Purple Rain.”
In addition to plunging teams could enter a costume contest for cash prizes. Purple Rain felt confident they could win after meticulously planning their outfits.
“I think we’re pretty good,” said Michelle Wright, another member of the team. “I think so. I haven’t seen everyone else, but I think we’ve got a good chance.”
They came in second and left happy, as others left wet and cold, but ready to celebrate the new year.
All the proceeds from the Polar Plunge will go to the Tybee Island Post Theater and they hope everyone has a cool 2020.
