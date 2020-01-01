Top Teacher: Lindsay Hagberg

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - Lindsay Hagberg has a few tricks up her sleeve to get her children to pay attention.
She teaches 2nd grade at McAllister Elementary in Richmond Hill.
“I love the relationships I have with my students. and building the relationships. and building a positive classroom community. and I love coming to my job every day. I love it,” Hagberg said.
Hagberg has been teaching for 10 years and it's something she has wanted to do from a very young age.
“Always wanted to be a teacher. When I was in high school, I worked with 4th and 5th grade students. When I was a high school student, I loved planning lessons. Engaging students. This is something I always really knew I wanted to do,” she said.
Hagberg says at this age, the children are independent but still in that loving stage, which helps her to bring out their best.
“Love them, build a relationship with them, and create a relationship with them. really get to know them, and get to know their interests,” Hagberg said. “Once you’re invested in the child, everything else really comes easy.”
