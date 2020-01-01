Tybee mayor-elect ready to get to work

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - The new year means a change in leadership on Tybee Island.
Mayor-elect Shirley Sessions has big plans for the new decade.
She is ready to get to work and make sure the island is united and strong. When she takes office, she wants to work at getting funding to help clean and maintain the beach, work on their infrastructure, while also being aware of their historic preservation.
She said she hopes to continue to make Tybee a place people want to come to, live, work, and play. But she knows that will take everyone working together.
"We're going to have 2020 vision for our future, and I think we will with all of the people that live on Tybee working together and that's really what my message has always been: to be a united island,” Sessions said.
Sessions will be the first female mayor of Tybee Island.
She’ll be sworn into her role Thursday night at 7 p.m. at the Tybee Post Theater.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.