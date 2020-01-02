Active shooter training happening Thursday at Hilton Head Elementary

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - Law enforcement, fire, and emergency medical services personnel from agencies throughout Beaufort County will be participating in active shooter training at Hilton Head Island Elementary School on Thursday, Jan. 2.
The Sheriff’s Office says the training is to better prepare personnel from the participating agencies to work with one another in the event of an active shooter situation or any other public safety crisis.
During the daytime hours of the training, residents and motorists in the area of the Hilton Head Island school complex can expect to see an increased public safety presence.
