Atlanta airport now a smoke-free facility

ATLANTA, Ga. (WTOC) - Starting Thursday, Jan. 2, Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport is a smoke-free environment.
Atlanta City Council passed an ordinance that has prohibited smoking and vaping inside the airport. All smoking rooms inside the airport are now closed.
The airport has started a 30-day accommodation program offering lozenges to passengers with limited access to exterior smoking zones.
Designated smoking zones have been designated outside the terminals The locations are below:
Anyone who violates the ordinance can be fined up to $200.
