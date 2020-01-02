Atlanta airport now a smoke-free facility

A Delta Airlines plane at the Atlanta airport. (Source: Pixabay)
January 2, 2020 at 1:01 PM EST - Updated January 2 at 4:03 PM

ATLANTA, Ga. (WTOC) - Starting Thursday, Jan. 2, Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport is a smoke-free environment.

Atlanta City Council passed an ordinance that has prohibited smoking and vaping inside the airport. All smoking rooms inside the airport are now closed.

The airport has started a 30-day accommodation program offering lozenges to passengers with limited access to exterior smoking zones.

Designated smoking zones have been designated outside the terminals The locations are below:
Domestic Terminal North - Main Door N1 Area Between Doors N3 and N4
Domestic Terminal North - Lower Level Door LN1 Door LN2
Domestic Terminal - South Main Area Between Door S1 and S2 Area Between Doors S4 and S5 Door S6
Domestic Terminal - South Lower Level Door LS1 Door LS2

Anyone who violates the ordinance can be fined up to $200.

