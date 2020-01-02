Beer, wine sales to begin Thursday at Colonial Life Arena

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - When the South Carolina women’s basketball team takes on No. 13 Kentucky at Colonial Life Arena, fans will have one more option to choose when they make their way to the concession stands.
Thursday will be the first day fans will be able to purchase beer and wine at University of South Carolina sporting events. The policy change came after the UofSC Board of Trustees approved the sale of alcohol at football, baseball, and basketball games in December.
In May 2019, the Southeastern Conference reversed its policy to allow institutions to decided whether or not they would sell alcoholic beverages at their athletic venues.
Because the university has chosen to sell alcoholic beverages at the athletic venues, the university must adhere to the following guidelines:
- Alcoholic beverages are to be sold and dispensed only at designated stationary locations;
- Alcoholic beverages may not be sold by vendors within the seating areas;
- Identification check is required at every point of sale to prevent sales to minors;
- Alcoholic beverage sales are limited to beer and wine only (no hard liquor or mixed drinks may be sold in public seating areas);
- Limits must be established on the number of drinks purchased at one time by an individual;
- Alcohol must be dispensed into cups;
- Safe server training and additional training for staff to handle high-risk situations is required; and
- Designated stop times for sale and/or distribution of alcohol must be enforced as follows:
- Football (end of 3rd quarter);
- Basketball (Men’s—Second half 12-minute TV timeout; Women’s—End of 3rd quarter);
- Baseball (end of the top of 7th inning);
- Softball (end of the top of the 5th inning); and
- Other Sports (At a designated time, no later than when 75% of the event’s regulation length competition is scheduled to be completed).
No. 4 South Carolina will host No. 13 Kentucky on Thursday. The game, which has been moved up to 7 p.m., will be shown on the SEC Network.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.