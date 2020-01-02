City of Savannah inauguration ceremony set for Thursday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s a big day for the city of Savannah.
The new year will start off with an almost complete change of leadership. Mayor Van Johnson will be inaugurated Thursday night along with seven new council members.
Mayor Johnson officially received his new title on Wednesday, Jan. 1, during an Emancipation Proclamation service at St. Philip AME Church ahead of Thursday’s inauguration. By state law, all cities in Georgia must officially swear in a new mayor on the first day of the year.
Johnson is the 67th mayor of Savannah but is no stranger to politics. He has spent the last 16 years working in local government. He says the last few weeks have been busy with reestablishing relationships and getting the new city council members up to date.
“We’ve already had an orientation for the new city council members. They got together to learn city government 101. We will continue that work now in the new year as a public body. So again, this is about building collective and individual relationships,” said Johnson.
Thursday’s inauguration ceremony will begin at 6:30 p.m. at the Savannah Civic Center. WTOC will be there to bring you all the highlights on-air as well as online.
