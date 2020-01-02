Construction on new Bryan Co. fire station delayed by weather

"It's going to be a huge upgrade from the station that the crews are in right now. I mean, they're living in closets that have been converted into bedrooms, so this is going to be way nicer for them and they're going to have a lot more room. We're going to have up to five bedrooms in here which is going to allow for future expansion, it's going to have all of our administrative staff, all of our chiefs, the operational chief will be here Chief Howell will be here and there will be a Fire Marshall eventually in this building,” Schultz said.