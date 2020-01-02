Construction on new Bryan Co. fire station delayed by weather

BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Bryan County Emergency Services was unable to move into the new Fire Station No. 1 at the start of the new year as planned.
The multi-million dollar project was delayed pushing their move-in date back. Recent rainy weather delayed the concrete work.
Battalion Chief Matthew Schultz said the new station will be a huge benefit to the department with better living quarters for crew members once it's done. He said they will also be able to house their new vehicles and equipment; and even hold community events and functions.
Schultz said this station and its amenities are important to help attract and retain current and future employees.
"It's going to be a huge upgrade from the station that the crews are in right now. I mean, they're living in closets that have been converted into bedrooms, so this is going to be way nicer for them and they're going to have a lot more room. We're going to have up to five bedrooms in here which is going to allow for future expansion, it's going to have all of our administrative staff, all of our chiefs, the operational chief will be here Chief Howell will be here and there will be a Fire Marshall eventually in this building,” Schultz said.
Schultz said they plan to have a grand opening at the end of January or early February.
