Dave Turley’s Thursday WX Forecast 1-2-20

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -A warm front will lift through the area tonight. This will bring much warmer temps into Friday and a new record high is possible. A cold front will push through early Saturday. Showers and possible storms will accompany the front. A second cold front moves through be early evening. This allows much colder and drier air to build in Sunday. High pressure dominates our weather Sunday through Monday. Another cold front moves in late Tuesday with a few showers possible.