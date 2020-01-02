Dave Turley’s Thursday WX Forecast 1-2-20

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -A warm front will lift through the area tonight. This will bring much warmer temps into Friday and a new record high is possible. A cold front will push through early Saturday. Showers and possible storms will accompany the front. A second cold front moves through be early evening. This allows much colder and drier air to build in Sunday. High pressure dominates our weather Sunday through Monday. Another cold front moves in late Tuesday with a few showers possible.
Tonight will be mostly cloudy, lows in the upper 50s by midnight but warming in the mid 60s by daybreak.
Friday will be mostly cloudy with a 30% late, highs 77-80. Record high for Savannah is 79.
Friday night will be cloudy with a 70% chance for showers and possible storms, lows near 60.
Saturday starts with showers and possible storms through 10am. Skies become partly to mostly cloudy with a slight chance for a shower in the afternoon, highs in the upper 60s.
Saturday night will become mostly clear and colder, lows in the upper 30s.
Sunday will be sunny and cool, highs in the mid 50s.
Sunday night will be clear and cold, lows in the mid to upper 30s.Monday will be sunny and milder, highs in the low 60s.
Monday night will be mostly clear, lows in the mid 40s.
Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers, highs in the mid 60s.
Tuesday night will be partly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers early, lows in the upper 30s.
Wednesday will be partly cloudy and colder, highs in the low to mid 50s.
