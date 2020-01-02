UGA fans celebrate Sugar Bowl win

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WTOC) - Georgia Bulldog fans are still celebrating the team’s Sugar Bowl victory late Wednesday night in New Orleans.
For the team, it’s the fifth time they’ve won that bowl. After yet another Georgia offensive drive stalled out in the red zone, Georgia head coach Kirby Smart decided it was time to make something happen.
“We’ve kicked so many field goals this year, that you’ve got to score touchdowns. And I thought that would give us the momentum,” said Smart.
The call, a fake field goal. Kicker Rodrigo Blankenship faked a bad snap and punter Jake Camarda scooted six yards to give the Dawgs a crucial first down.
“I just kept saying be a good actor, be a good actor. Do anything to draw their attention, even if it’s just for a split second,” said Blankenship.
The Dawgs have never shied away from running fakes on special teams, but even Kirby admits he didn’t make the call on earlier opportunities in the game.
“I wanted to call it the first time and I chickened out. I wanted to call it the second time and I chickened out. So the third time was the charm,” said Smart.
The timing was just right. One play later Zamir White scored to make it 26-7 and help seal a Sugar Bowl victory for the Bulldogs.
Blankenship said when the play was first installed, it was designed for him to run with the ball but the decision was eventually made for Camarda to make the play. Looks like it was the right call in more ways than one.
