Dry Christmas trees a fire hazard

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WTOC) - Christmas is over but that does not mean everyone has taken down their Christmas trees. The Beaufort Fire Department says even though you may not be celebrating anymore, if you still have your tree up you still have responsibilities.
"Making sure the tree is watered when you're using it throughout the holiday season but specifically afterward. If you stop watering it, it dries out and can burn very quickly. And it can pose quite a threat, actually, to the owner’s home,” firefighter Jacob Leonard said.
Once Christmas trees dry out, they can catch fire. According to the National Fire Protection Association, most Christmas tree fires are caused by a heat source such as Christmas lights or candles being too close to a dry tree.
The fire department says Christmas tree related fires cause over $16.2 million in damage annually. Which is why they urge everyone to dispose of their trees sooner rather than later.
"But once it's lit and it's dry, it can catch. The entire tree is going to go up and it puts a lot of heat out very quickly. And it will also continue to burn and catch everything on fire around it,” Leonard said.
Leonard says fire trees pose even more danger to houses now because there are so many synthetic materials in living rooms where trees are normally kept. He suggests to avoid the issue, trees need to be recycled or disposed of as soon as possible.
