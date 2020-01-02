'Home Free’ program helps runaways reunite with family

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Greyhound offers a unique service for runaways who may want to go back home. The bus company and a non-profit give young people who want to go home a free ticket.
Since 1995, the Home Free program and partnership between the National Runaway Safeline and Greyhound has helped create a bridge to a safer situation for runaway, homeless and trafficked youth.
In 2018 alone, Greyhound and the NRS helped more than 250 young people get a ride for free.
"Really, what we find and what we really understand about young people who leave home, is that typically they are running from something. That there are things that are occurring at home or in their community or in school or elsewhere that is really causing them to really need to leave home,” National Runaway Safeline CEO Susan Frankel.
Frankel says often young people are kicked out of their homes, too. So, the Home Free program aims to do more than just return a runaway to the situation they left.
"We actually mediate a conference call and conversation with the parent or guardian, family member or wherever they may be going using this program to talk about what are their needs, what might be different this time if they do return home, what kind of local services might be available...to really craft and make sure that they have what they need,” Frankel said.
Frankel adds her organization also wants to make sure the young person is returning to a safe place. To qualify for the Home Free program and the free bus ticket, you have to be between 12 and 21, and both the runaway youth and their family have to mutually agree on reunification.
National Runaway Safeline estimates there are just over four million runaway or homeless youth nation-wide every year.
