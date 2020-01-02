Latest Georgia news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 p.m. EST

FORMER LAWMAKER DIES
Former longtime state lawmaker from Columbus dies
ATLANTA (AP) — A longtime Democratic lawmaker who represented Columbus in the Georgia state House for nearly four decades has died. The Columbus Ledger-Enquirer reports that former state Rep. Tom Buck died early Thursday in hospice care. He was 81. Buck was first elected to the state House in 1966 and served 19 two-year terms. He served as chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee, the state House’s chief tax writing committee, and played a part in funding large projects that contributed to the growth of Columbus. Buck was remembered as a “good friend” and “great legislator” by Republican Gov. Brian Kemp.
SHRIMP SEASON-GEORGIA
Shrimp season to close in Georgia waters Jan. 15
BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — Georgia waters are closing to shrimp fishing Jan. 15, but whelk season opens the next day. The News reports the annual shrimp fishery closure is to allow shrimp to reproduce in large enough amounts and grow to large enough size to hopefully provide for a good shrimp harvest in the coming year. Meanwhile, the state's whelk season is to open at 7 a.m. on Jan. 16 and run through 8:15 p.m. on March 31. Regulatory requirements for whelk trawls include the use of minimum 4-inch stretch mesh trawl gear and a certified turtle excluder device. Fishermen also need a state commercial fishing license with a whelk endorsement.
JUDGE-FATAL CRASH
Georgia judge dies from injuries sustained in hit and run
BUFORD, Ga. (AP) — Authorities in Georgia say a county magistrate judge has died after she was struck by a hit-and-run driver nearly two weeks ago. A statement from Gwinnett County police says that Senior Magistrate Judge Emily Powell died Tuesday from injuries she received in the Dec. 20 crash. Powell was crossing the street at an intersection in Buford the evening she was hit. An accident report says the driver initially left the scene without contacting police. The investigation is ongoing and the driver hasn't been charged. The police statement says Powell was one of the original Gwinnett County magistrates and served the court for more than 20 years.
CARDIAC ARREST-CAR CRASH
Man suffers cardiac arrest while driving, crashes into home
ATLANTA (AP) — Authorities in Georgia say a man suffering from cardiac arrest drove through his neighbors home and later died. South Fulton Battalion Chief Markus Jones told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution that firefighters arrived at the home and realized a car plowed through the lower half. Jones says the driver of the car was in cardiac arrest. The man was hospitalized and later died. His name wasn't immediately released. Investigators say the man was backing out of his driveway across the street when he went into cardiac arrest. He continued to back up and drove through the neighbor's home. No one inside the home was injured. The investigation is ongoing.
WAREHOUSE FINE
Tire company cited after safety inspection in Georgia
BUFORD, Ga. (AP) — A tire distribution company may have to pay nearly $200,000 following a safety inspection at a warehouse in Georgia. The U.S. Department of Labor's Occupational Safety and Health Administration cited Mavis Southeast last month. Inspectors say the company, operating as Mavis Discount Tire, failed to clear some emergency exits. Employees were observed not wearing the proper safety equipment. Storage racks had visible damage and aisles where employees walked near industrial machinery weren't properly labeled. The company has 15 business days to comply with the citations and penalties. It can also contest the findings within 15 business days of receiving the report.
GROCERY STORE-DEATH
Police: Store employee finds co-worker dead in bathroom
KENNESAW, Ga. (AP) — An employee reporting for work at a Whole Foods Market in Georgia found his co-worker dead inside the grocery store. The man made the grim discovery Monday when he was coming in for his shift at a store in Kennesaw, the city’s police department said in an incident report. The business is in a shopping center roughly 25 miles northwest of Atlanta, news outlets reported.
AP-US-OBIT-NICK-GORDON
Bobbi Kristina Brown's ex-partner Nick Gordon dies at 30
ATLANTA (AP) — The ex-partner of the late Bobbi Kristina Brown, has died. Nick Gordon was 30 years old. Gordon's attorney confirmed his client's death in a statement Wednesday to The Associated Press. He did not give a cause of death. Brown was the daughter of singers Whitney Houston and Bobby Brown. She was found unresponsive in a bathtub in 2015 and died after months in a coma at the age of 22. Investigators didn't determine exactly how Brown died. Her family blamed Gordon, accusing him in the lawsuit of giving her a “toxic cocktail.” Gordon was never charged in the case, but he was found responsible in a wrongful death lawsuit.