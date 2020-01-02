Mars Theatre uses grant to invest in future

SPRINGFIELD, Ga. (WTOC) - When you step inside the Mars Theatre in Springfield, it’s like stepping back in time.
A beautiful venue that combines its historic past, with a few necessary modern upgrades to bring you to a place that feels like home, no matter how long you’ve been away.
“You know it’s just kind of like a reunion. People see people they haven’t seen in a while, they run into friends and family and it is, it’s very much a community hub,” said Mars Theatre Director Allison Newberry.
A hub that got some pretty good news in December when they found out they’d received a $3,000 grant from the Georgia Council of Arts.
News that Newberry says had been a long time coming.
“The Vibrant Communities Grant, we applied for back last summer.”
A wait she says, was worth it, “when we heard that we had received the grant it was definitely excitement.”
Of course, much of the money that comes here into the Mars Theatre is used for upgrades and updates on the historic venue.
But, the money from this grant was used for a performance.
“We had already identified the show we wanted to use the grant for,” said Newberry.
A show that actually took to the stage this past October.
Which means the grant was more of a reimbursement that Newberry says can used in multiple ways.
“We can take the money we were going to spend on that show that we normally have, and we can put that toward either other shows or marketing or feature shows.”
Using that money to invest into what Newberry says matters most, the community.
“We definitely like to think that the money we’re putting into this the community is receiving out.”
Plus, they feel a win for the Mars is a win for all of Springfield.
“A lot of business is generated through the theatre and helps bring people to the downtown Springfield area. Which is good all the way around for all businesses,” said Newberry.
If you’d like to see a show at the Mars Theatre for yourself they have movies running most days, and coming up on Jan. 10 you can catch former America’s Got Talent act “The 3 Redneck Tenors” live on the Mars stage.
