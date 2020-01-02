New Statesboro council members preparing to be sworn in

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Statesboro will mark a milestone in five days. The city will swear-in it’s first female council members.
District Two’s member-elect says they’ve been doing their homework since November. They want to hit the ground running, not learning the ropes.
Paulette Chavers, along with Venus Mack and Shari Barr made a sweep in November. The three political rookies defeated incumbent council members to become the first women to ever hold office on council.
Chavers say she’s talked to plenty of people in her district and beyond, even after her victory, to know what people want from the city. She also praised staff at city hall for meeting with them and explaining how the city runs and the roles of different departments and more.
She says that knowledge helps them be more effective from the beginning instead of waiting until they’ve taken the oath.
“If you don’t know the process, you don’t know how to actually get in there, what to say, who to say it to, how to say it,” said Chavers.
She says she’ll bring concerns about lack of resources, like parks and playgrounds, in her district. But she also has city-wide priorities that she believes must be addressed to improve Statesboro.
All three women take their oaths this coming Tuesday morning as part of the first council meeting of 2020. We’ll bring you highlights from that historic occasion.
