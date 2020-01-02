One person dead in wreck at Highway 80, Johnny Mercer Blvd

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Georgia State Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that happened Thursday morning on Highway 80 at Johnny Mercer Boulevard on Whitemarsh Island
The Chatham County Police Department also responded to the crash. CCPD officers at the scene say one person is dead.
The crash happened around 9:15 a.m. The intersection is currently blocked as emergency crews work to clear the vehicles involved. Drivers should use an alternate route such as Islands Expressway.
WTOC will update this story as more information becomes available.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.