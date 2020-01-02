Savannah Police investigating shooting on Waters Avenue

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department is investigating a shooting on Waters Avenue.
According to a public information officer, an adult man was shot in the 900 block of Waters Avenue near Bolton Street on Wednesday night.
Savannah Police Department Chief Roy Minter was at the scene and stated the victim was born in 1991 and had been taken to a hospital. Chief Minter said the victim sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
According to Minter, the police department has a very limited description of a suspect at this time.
This is the first shooting of 2020 in the Hostess City.
