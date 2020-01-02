Savannah Weekend: Skatefest, farmer’s market, Oy Vey 5K

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - You have a couple days left to experience the winter wonderland at the Savannah Civic Center, as Skatefest 2019 wraps up this weekend.
The public skating rink at the Civic Center is open until Jan. 5, with several sessions all weekend long. Tickets are $8 per person.
Also this weekend, the Forsyth Farmers Market kicks off its 2020 season. This year will welcome 14 new vendors to the market, which will be the largest single-year expansion in market history. The Farmers Market is every Saturday at Forsyth Park from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Another event happening this weekend, the Savannah Jewish Educational Alliance Oy Vey 5k! This event has been rescheduled from its original date back in December. This 3.1 mile run/walk is open to people of all ages and abilities. The race begins Sunday afternoon at the JEA parking lot.
