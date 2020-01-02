SC St., Coppin State start conference play

SAVVY SENIORS: Coppin State has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Kamar McKnight, Dejuan Clayton, Andrew Robinson and Aaron Robinson have collectively accounted for 65 percent of the team's scoring this year and 74 percent of all Eagles points over the last five games.MIGHTY MCKNIGHT: McKnight has connected on 25.3 percent of the 87 3-pointers he's attempted and has gone 4 for 20 over the last five games. He's also converted 70.4 percent of his free throws this season.