Senator-Designate Kelly Loeffler visits Coastal Empire

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - In just a few days, Kelly Loeffler will be sworn in officially as Georgia’s US senator. But Thursday, ahead of that she was visiting the Coastal Empire to learn more about how to lead the area.
The senator-designate came to town to meet Representative Buddy Carter and other area business and city leaders. She has big plans for her new role.
Loeffler will join four committees once she takes office. Her top priorities are to serve veterans, work on healthcare and agriculture.
While she is looking at the big picture, she also wants to notice the details. She says that's part of the reason she came to town Thursday.
Loeffler will take over for the three term Senator Johnny Isakson. This is her first role in office, but she plans to use her business experience to her advantage as she serves.
She describes herself as a pro wall, pro life, pro second amendment conservative who is ready to put in the work for Georgians.
As she met with leaders Thursday their goal was to focus on how to best serve the public.
"The business community coming together to do the right thing for Savannah and for the state and I think that really signals a really strong and healthy dynamic so that we can have good communication,” said Kelly Loeffler, Senator-Designate. “My goal is to be very connected to the state of Georgia to not become a Washington politician. I want to stay very close to the needs here and I can rely on this community to give me that feedback."
“The governors made an outstanding choice,” said Representative Buddy Carter. “Kelly Loeffler is going to be a great senator her values reflect the values of Georgia citizens and we’re excited about having her. Not only is she a businessperson someone who has signed the front of a paycheck she understands it. She gets it.”
While she met with community leaders the senator- designate also toured the Georgia Ports.
The ports employ more than 440,000 jobs across the state and is one of the biggest drivers of the economy.
It's because of that Senator-designate Kelly Loeffler wanted a first-hand look at their operations.
She toured the container yard, docks and their new cranes. She says the visit was helpful as she thinks about approaching Washington and working for the people of Georgia.
During her visit they discussed the port expansion project and that was something she feels all Georgians can be proud of. She said it was a great demonstration of how it contributes to the growth across the U.S.
She knows the port is an asset and thinks it can be a leader in our country and wants to help do that as she takes office. "Some of the expansion plans that they laid out in terms of multi-modal developing more rails services, more infrastructure in terms of roads these are important infrastructure projects that will have effects that will grow our state and our region for the long term," said Senator-Designate Kelly Loeffler.
Port leaders say they wanted the senator designate to understand the investments they are making, the impact they have on the state and why the Georgia Ports are so important.
“If she continues down the path that Senator Isakson and Senator Purdue have been on which is supporting business, supporting development and industry that will be great and that’s what we’re looking for,” said Griff Lynch, Executive Director of the Georgia Port Authority.
Leaders say they have no question after meeting Loeffler that if there is something that makes good business sense for the state, she will support it.
Loeffler is set to be sworn in on Monday and says she plans to get right to work.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.