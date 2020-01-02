SPD makes arrest in 2016 homicide

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department has made an arrest in the March 2016 death of Linda Jenkins.
Police responded to Entelman Street and Fenwick Avenue and discovered Jenkins’ body just beyond the woodline. The death was initially labeled as suspicious. After further investigation, it was determined to be a homicide.
Detectives were able to identify Gerald Tyrone Carter, 53, as a suspect. Carter has been charged with murder.
“This is an example of the perseverance of our detectives on our unsolved cases,” Chief Roy Minter said. “Our detectives continued to work this case, and today they were able to bring closure and justice to a grieving family.”
