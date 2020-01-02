Teen missing since May 2019 found in Long Co.

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - A Hinesville teen who had not been heard from since May 2019 has been located at a Long County home.
Maria Flores was 17-years-old when she was last seen leaving the Bradwell Institute campus. Hinesville Police Department Capt. Tracey Howard says the now 18-year-old was spotted on Thursday at a home in Long County that had been previously searched by detectives.
Detectives talked to Flores and asked her to report to the Hinesville Police Department for an interview about her whereabouts since May 2019. Police say Flores did show up for the interview.
Howard said since May of last year no one had heard from Flores and her social media accounts showed no activity, as well as her bank accounts.
Detectives previously conducted searches of various areas using cadaver dogs in hopes of locating her.
Flores’ family, who lives in Alaska, held a candle light vigil in Oct. 2019 in hopes of generating a lead on her disappearance.
The case remains under investigation.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.