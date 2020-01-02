Thursday: Chilly Start, Pleasant End Under More Clouds

By Cutter Martin | January 2, 2020 at 5:07 AM EST - Updated January 2 at 7:04 AM

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Under some high clouds, temperatures are in the low to mid-40s along and north of the I-16 corridor; upper 40s and lower 50s further south this morning.

Today is going to be a great day across the area.

Under filtered sunshine, the temperature warms into the lower 60s later this morning, mid-60s at noon and peaks in the mid to upper 60s during the afternoon. A few spots will reach 70° south and southwest of the Savannah Metro. Today features a bit more cloud-cover than Wednesday; especially west of Interstate 95.

Clouds thicken Friday as temperatures become unseasonably warm. A record high temperature may be broken Friday afternoon as Savannah soars to near 80°.

A chance of rain peaks Friday night through Saturday morning, followed by lingering patchy drizzle through Saturday afternoon. Colder, clearer weather builds in through Sunday, into early next week.

Have a great day,

Cutter

