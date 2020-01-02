Thursday: Chilly Start, Pleasant End Under More Clouds

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Under some high clouds, temperatures are in the low to mid-40s along and north of the I-16 corridor; upper 40s and lower 50s further south this morning.
Today is going to be a great day across the area.
Under filtered sunshine, the temperature warms into the lower 60s later this morning, mid-60s at noon and peaks in the mid to upper 60s during the afternoon. A few spots will reach 70° south and southwest of the Savannah Metro. Today features a bit more cloud-cover than Wednesday; especially west of Interstate 95.
Clouds thicken Friday as temperatures become unseasonably warm. A record high temperature may be broken Friday afternoon as Savannah soars to near 80°.
A chance of rain peaks Friday night through Saturday morning, followed by lingering patchy drizzle through Saturday afternoon. Colder, clearer weather builds in through Sunday, into early next week.
Have a great day,
Cutter
