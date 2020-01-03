Construction underway on new roundabout at Fort Howard, Old Augusta Road

RINCON, Ga. (WTOC) - Over the past couple of years, roundabouts have been popping up all over Effingham County.
In fact, work has just begun on a new one located at Fort Howard and Old Augusta Road in Rincon.
Friday, many people found out the hard way that the intersection would be closed for the next 45 days.
An adjustment for many, including those who work at the Dollar General on Fort Howard Road like Alexis Gonzalez.
“It’s real congested here now, so it’s like real hectic,” Gonzalez said.
As cars seem to be using their parking lot as a turn around.
Despite the day one frustration, Effingham County Manager Tim Callanan offers some good news about that 45-day timeline.
“Naturally our anticipation and hope is that it’s going to be much quicker than that," Callanan said.
That’s because much of the work, like curbing, they did before closing off the intersection, leaving them less to do now.
As for why they chose this location, Gonzalez believes she knows, “there’s a lot of car accidents there.”
Which is part of it.
Callanan also believes with the growth they’re seeing in the County right now, this roundabout is a preemptive move to ensure a safe intersection for years to come.
“We expect there to be some significant development opportunities up there as well. So, this is not just addressing the safety issues that exist right now but future issues as well,” Callanan said.
As for the present frustrations, Callanan says it’s only temporary.
“We’ll get through this and when it’s all done we’ll have a much better and safer intersection than what we had before," he said.
An idea it seems most can get behind.
Including Wheaton Hall, who found himself turning the car around today.
“For the greater good, it will be a better thing," Hall said.
“I’m excited about the roundabout, so, I’m willing to put up with it,” added Gonzalez.
Although Gonzalez herself fears the work might impact business at the Dollar General, she says the owners are confident they’ll survive.
A reminder during this construction they have posted a detour.
The detour for southbound Old Augusta Road traffic between Ebenezer and Fort Howard is Ebenezer Road.
Grace Lane is accessible from Fort Howard and Old Augusta south of the closure and may be used for local, non-truck traffic.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.