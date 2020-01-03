Credit Card Skimmer found at Chu’s on Tybee Island

“We are troubled by this discovery and want to help you protect yourself and your hard-earned money. It is important to know that these devices are designed to be easily concealed in a credit card reader, making them difficult to detect. Before pumping gasoline, take a moment to inspect the card reader and keypad to see if anything feels loose or appears out of place. If the pump has a seal, check to see if it is broken. If anything appears suspicious, pay inside of the store instead of at the pump. While the men and women of the Tybee Island Police Department cannot guarantee the security of any card reader, we are always happy to help whenever possible.”