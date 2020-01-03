Credit Card Skimmer found at Chu’s on Tybee Island

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - Tybee Police are investigating after a credit card skimmer device was found on a gas pump on the island.
According to the Tybee Island Police Department, officers responded to the Chu’s Gas Station located near the intersection of Highway 80 and Jones Avenue on Thursday after a repair technician reported finding a suspicious electronic device attached to the pump.
The device, often referred to as a “skimmer”, is designed to record credit card information when someone pays at the pump.
Tybee Island PD posted the following statement Friday morning on its Facebook page:
“We are troubled by this discovery and want to help you protect yourself and your hard-earned money. It is important to know that these devices are designed to be easily concealed in a credit card reader, making them difficult to detect. Before pumping gasoline, take a moment to inspect the card reader and keypad to see if anything feels loose or appears out of place. If the pump has a seal, check to see if it is broken. If anything appears suspicious, pay inside of the store instead of at the pump. While the men and women of the Tybee Island Police Department cannot guarantee the security of any card reader, we are always happy to help whenever possible.”
At this time, it is unknown how long the device had been attached to the pump.
If you notice anything suspicious while paying at the pump, please call 911 or TIPD at 912-786-5600.
