Dave Turley’s Friday WX Forecast 1-3-20

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Well above average temps continue into the overnight. A cold front will push through early Saturday morning bringing an end to our thunderstorm chance. A second cold front pushes through by early evening. This will clear us out and bring in much colder air for Sunday. High pressure builds in Sunday through Monday. A weak cold front passes late Tuesday with a slight rain chance. High pressure returns Wednesday with drier and cooler weather.