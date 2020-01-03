Dave Turley’s Friday WX Forecast 1-3-20

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Well above average temps continue into the overnight. A cold front will push through early Saturday morning bringing an end to our thunderstorm chance. A second cold front pushes through by early evening. This will clear us out and bring in much colder air for Sunday. High pressure builds in Sunday through Monday. A weak cold front passes late Tuesday with a slight rain chance. High pressure returns Wednesday with drier and cooler weather.
Tonight will be mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers through midnight. Rain chances increase to 80% by daybreak, lows 61-68.
Saturday sees showers and storms through 10am. Skies begin to clear in the afternoon and any rain chance is over by 5pm, highs 65-70.
Saturday night will be clear and cold, lows in the upper 30s.
Sunday will be sunny and Oiler, highs in the upper 50s.
Sunday night will be clear and cold, lows in the upper 30s.
Monday will be sunny and milder, highs in the mid 60s.
Monday night will be mostly clear, lows in the low to mid 40s.
Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers late, highs in the mid to upper 60s.
Tuesday night will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers, lows in the low to mid 40s.
Wednesday will see a mix of sun and clouds, highs in the mid 50s.
Wednesday night will be clear and cold, lows in the mid to upper 30s.
Thursday will be sunny and milder, highs in the mid 60s.
Thursday night will be partly cloudy, lows in the upper 40s.
Friday will be mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, highs near 70.
