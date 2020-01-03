Deputies in Wayne Co. train with new firearms

WAYNE COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Deputies in Wayne County have added a new weapon to their daily equipment.
Every day law enforcement officers come to work and they don’t know what situations they’ll face that day. But to better equip deputies for the daily dangers of the job, the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office has switched from a 40 glock to a 9 mm.
The two firearms look the same, but what the 9 mm offers is why the sheriff decided to make the switch. The new handguns have more fire power, meaning it can carry lots of ammunition, which can help during a shootout.
The sheriff also says the 9mm’s ballistics is impressive for its size. For example, if officers ever needed to take a violent subject down, the 9 mm has that strength.
Not only will the new firearm help officers in dangerous situations, but it’s also saving the sheriff’s office up to $150 per case of ammunition.
“The more savings we can get on ammunition, the more training we can use," said Sheriff John Carter. "Firearms is a perishable skill. So we want to train as much as possible so we can be proficient with our firearms.”
The sheriff’s office now has around 50 firearms. Sheriff Carter says the old guns were traded in for the new ones so no money was taken out of the county budget.
