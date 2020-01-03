Forsyth Farmers’ Market set to kick off 2020 season with 14 new vendors

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s the first weekend of 2020 and the Forsyth Farmers’ Market is celebrating its first event of the new year.
The market will open for its new season on Saturday, Jan. 4, and a few new vendors have been added this year.
The Forsyth Farmers’ Market is a nonprofit organization established in 2009. It works to promote local food here in Savannah.
Almost every Saturday, the Farmers’ Market operates with several vendors from Savannah and surrounding areas.
This year, the market plans to work with 14 new vendors, which brings the total number of market vendors to 53. The vendors joining this year include:
Market organizers say you’ll see a majority of the new vendors beginning this Saturday and others will join later in the year.
The market will open Saturday morning at 9 a.m.
