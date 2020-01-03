Friday: Clouds, Isolated Rain Ahead of Early Saturday Downpours

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Under a cloudy sky, temperatures are unseasonably warm this morning. Plan on temperatures between the mid-60s and lower 70s this morning; warmest south of the Altamaha River.
The temperatures warms into the mid and upper 70s by noon in Savannah; peaking n ear 80° this afternoon. The sky remains mostly cloudy and isolated showers are possible.
A greater chance of rain enters the forecast this evening after dinner-time. The chance of rain peaks Saturday morning as a line of showers, and a few storms, moves through between 5 and 11 a.m.
The forecast gradually dries, cools behind it. Temperatures will be near 70° Saturday afternoon and much colder by Sunday.
