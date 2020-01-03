Hamilton Turner House named Most Romantic Inn in America

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Hamilton Turner House has been around since 1873 when it was built for Savannah businessman Samuel Pugh Hamilton.
It was turned in to an inn in 1997, and is still very relevant today, voted as the Most Romantic Inn in America.
“Certainly, makes it more, because we’re a small property, and to get those kinds of accolades in a seventeen room property in a small city, you know it’s pretty exciting,” co-owner Susie Ridder said.
The honor comes from a reader’s poll in USA Today. A panel chose 20 inns to vote on, the reader’s picked the Savannah inn as number one.
It’s a seventeen room inn, located on Lafayette Square, with the Cathedral and the Flannery O’Conner House. A few of the rooms offer a look over the square on Abercorn and Charlton Street. It’s in the middle of a city that lends itself to romance.
“We like to make this feel like a home, and you’re at our home and you can make yourself at home. I think it lends itself to, you know, the charm of Savannah, everywhere you walk in Savannah it’s beautiful, so to come here and have that, be a beautiful spot as well, that means a lot too,” Ridder said.
A couple of other Inns within two hours from Savannah made the top ten. Charleston’s French Quarter Inn is number seven, while the Greyfield Inn on Cumberland Island is number ten.
- Hamilton Turner Inn - Savannah
- Auberge du Soleil - Rutherford, Calif.
- Enchantment Resort - Sedona, Ariz.
- The Ivy Hotel - Baltimore
- Fairmont Sonoma Mission Inn & Spa - Sonoma, Calif.
- Stephanie Inn - Cannon Beach, Ore.
- French Quarter Inn - Charleston, S.C.
- The Wauwinet - Nantucket, Mass.
- Four Seasons Resort Oahu at Ko Olina - Kapolei, Hawaii
- Greyfield Inn - Cumberland Island, Ga.
