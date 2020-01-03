Honoring fallen officers with a blood drive

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s a blood drive unlike any other. One honoring all the officers killed in the line of duty last year.
State and local law enforcement agencies, along with the 200 Club of the Coastal Empire teamed up with the Grand Lake Club at Southbridge to host the blood drive.
The general manager of the Grand Lake Club says the event started when she found out the need for blood was at a critical level. Then they learned over 130 police officers were killed while on duty last year.
"We thought it would be a really good idea to show our support and appreciation to law enforcement by doing this in honor of them and the families of the fallen officers,” Tara O’Sullivan, with the Grand Lake Club, said.
"I’ve heard it over and over and time and time again, what took you so long to get here, we don't want you here, we don't need you here. But when trouble comes who's the first people they call. They call the police or deputy sheriff or a first responder. So, we're there to help. We're never going to run from our jobs, we run to it,” Chatham County Sheriff John Wilcher said.
For more on how you can donate blood with the American Red Cross, please click here.
