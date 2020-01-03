Hwy 67 road widening could be completed this fall

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Parts of Highway 67 look as much like a destruction zone as a construction zone.
Drivers who use the road to get to Interstate 16 say it's sometimes hard to be hopeful on when it will be finished.
Talking to people at the Ga. Department of Transportation, they say drivers may notice two new lanes, but two old lanes ripped up down to the dirt. That's part of the process to regrade and pave to have all four lanes level. Even with wet weather back in the fall, they're optimistic on finishing this year.
“Overall, things are on schedule and we're still tracking along for that early fall completion in 2020. We hope the traveling public hasn't been too inconvenienced,” Kyle Collins, with GDOT, said.
He says Hwy 67 sees more than 18,000 cars per day and one challenge has been trying to let that traffic flow safely, even in the middle of the construction.
In that regard, this widening has been as challenging as a shorter project on a busy metro freeway.
Statesboro resident Darrell McClung is glad to know it could be finished by the end of the year.
“It's always aggravating. And, like I say, I'm from Florida where they seem to build roads overnight,” McClung said.
But he and plenty of others will be glad when the barrels disappear, and the time seems shorter to travel those same eleven miles.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.