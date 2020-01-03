Keep Statesboro/Bulloch Beautiful cutting down on pollution and waste

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The new coordinator for Keep Statesboro/Bulloch Beautiful hopes to get people excited, not only about recycling Christmas trees over the next week or so, but also taking care of the local environment.
Amanda Ross came to Keep Statesboro/Bulloch Beautiful late last year. This year's Bring One for the Chipper will be one of her larger projects so far. She hopes to get people to bring their trees to be mulched and save them from going into the landfill.
They'll give away tree seedlings for people to plant, too.
With the agency now under the city and its public works department, she hopes they can educate people on how much litter and pollution cost in several ways.
"Hey, it will cost you money. It comes out of your taxes. Not just that, it affects your water supply. It affects everybody's water supply. It contaminates your soil,” Ross said.
She says they're trying to spread the word through cleanup campaigns and getting people not to litter in the first place.
As far as the Christmas trees, this Saturday you can take them to Anderson’s General Store. Next Saturday, you can bring them to Public Works. And they’ll have a container to drop them off anytime during the day next week.
