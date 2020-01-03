Man arrested for DUI after hitting 3 pedestrians, according to SPD

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department has arrested a man after he was involved in a crash that injured three pedestrians.
According to police, George Davis, 59, was driving on Drayton Street around 2:20 p.m. Thursday afternoon when he turned left on Taylor Street.
He left the roadway and struck a residence at the intersection. There was no major structural damage to the residence.
He then drove on Taylor Street and attempted to turn north on Bull Street. That is when police say he hit two pedestrians. The vehicle then hit a parked SUV. The impact caused another pedestrian, who was standing behind the SUV, to be hit by the SUV.
All three pedestrians were taken to the hospital for treatment. Davis was arrsted and charged with driving under the influence and other traffic-related charges.
The crash is under investigation.
