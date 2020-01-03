Massive pile of trash is almost gone in Jasper Co.

JASPER COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - After half a year of continuous work, neighbors are happy with the results of the Able Contracting trash fire, even if they say there’s still a lot of leftover emotion.
"Well, looks like a mess to me,” neighbor Carina Curiel said.
In July of 2016, Curiel was tired of living next to the Able Contracting Trash Fire.
"Our throat stays sore. My eyes are puffy every morning,” Curiel said.
Now she's seeing results.
"It's been great. It still hasn't been the same, I don't think it’ll ever be the same,” Curiel said.
The Able Contracting fire has been smoldering since this summer. At one point it got so bad, those who lived nearby were under a mandatory evacuation for a toxic gas present in the smoke.
Now neighbors believe it's under control.
"They've been keeping it down with the water but, the smell, when they go by the smell is bad, still,” neighbor Mike Mandar said.
Since the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control took over, over 100,000 pounds of trash have been removed from the site.
Neighbors just wish it hadn’t had the chance to get so bad.
"I was just upset that nothing wasn't done before it got to this,” Curiel said.
"It's a shame that it got so out of hand and that it wasn't maybe addressed earlier. But they did a good job and they had it under control,” Mandar said.
If you ask Curiel, she will just be happy when she gets her life back to normal.
"They took our little neighborhood, and they turned it upside down,” she said.
DHEC said once they get these three piles out of here, they should be good to go.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.