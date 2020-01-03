Maui man left bloody after stray firework rips through the cab of his pick-up

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Maui man is recovering after an illegal aerial firework blasted through the cab of his pick-up truck minutes into the New Year.
During an interview Wednesday morning Adam Cio looked down at his right arm and said, “It’s sore. It just feels like little burns.”
Having shards of glass removed from his skin wasn’t how Cio expected to start his New Year. But he admits it’s better than being hospitalized -- or worse.
“I am so blessed right now,” he said.
The 30-year-old says he was on his way home from work when a stray aerial shattered the passenger side window of his truck. It happened near some homes on Puunene Avenue near Dairy Road in Kahului.
“I got almost to that next light and I just see a flash and I hear a boom and I just felt blood,” said Cio. “It was so smokey and everyone was lighting fireworks. Nobody probably even saw or heard it because it was so loud out there.”
Cio says he made a beeline for his house where his landlord who’s also a paramedic rendered aid.
“I said uncle! Uncle! He knew something was wrong. He jumped up right away,” Cio said. “And I said ‘am I OK?’ He looked at me and said holy sh*t! What happened?”
Cio showed Hawaii News Now the damage to his truck via Facetime..
Pointing at the passenger side door he said, “This window blew out. It came through this side of my headrest. Then broke out through this window. How’s that puka?”
Cio knows he’ll probably never find out who lit that firework. And he’s fine with that. He just hopes next time people give more thought to who’s around them before lighting the fuse.
“I’m not upset.” He said, “I know people are out having fun. Just be responsible.”
Cio called police and made a report right after it happened. Maui PD confirms detectives are investigating.
