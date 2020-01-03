Meeting to decide future use of historic Claxton school house

CLAXTON, Ga. (WTOC) - In Claxton, you can help decide the future of a building tied to the community’s past.
An Evans County school house has been around 98 years. It opened as the first brick building in the county.
Even though it closed several years ago, the community must decide what's the best way to reuse it and preserve local history.
It has the distinction of opening as a high school, then serving as a middle school, then finally as the elementary school. People can come to a public forum next week as community leaders look for uses of the Joyce NeSmith auditorium as well as at least a few of the classrooms.
They're looking at grants and other resources to fund restoring parts of the building and keep serving new uses.
“We want to hear from the community and get their input, because this is a centerpiece of our community and we want the public's input on how that should be used for the future,” Economic Development Director Adam Kennedy said.
Kennedy says the auditorium remains the largest venue with a stage and part of the classroom space could house a museum for local history.
If you have ideas about this building, you can be part of the meeting Thursday night at 6 p.m. in the Veterans Community Center.
